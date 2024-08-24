President Ruto Appoints Former Governor Tanui and Ex-CS Karoney to Key Positions

President William Ruto has appointed former Narok Governor Samuel Tanui and former Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney to prominent positions in state agencies.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, August 23, 2024, President Ruto appointed Tanui as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The former governor will serve in this role for a period of three years.

Tanui also ran for the Senate seat in the 2022 elections.

Farida Karoney, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Lands during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, has returned to the government in a new capacity.

She has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Lottery Board, effective August 23, 2024.

Karoney’s appointment reflects President Ruto’s commitment to implementing the National Lottery Act, which was signed into law last December.

The Act establishes the National Lottery Fund, which aims to collect and distribute proceeds from the National Lottery to support good causes across Kenya.

“The National Lottery Board shall facilitate the equitable distribution of resources for good causes to all parts of Kenya, ensuring uniform benefits to all Kenyans,” a statement from State House read.

The board’s membership will include both institutional representatives and independent members.