President Ruto Appoints New Chair For School Equipment Production Unit

President William Ruto has appointed Elisha Busienei as the new Chairman of the School Equipment Production Unit (SEPU) Board of Directors.

In a Gazette notice dated November 8, President Ruto announced that Busienei would serve a three-year term starting immediately.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Elisha Busienei to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the School Equipment Production Unit, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from November 8,” the notice read.

SEPU, a government agency under the Ministry of Education, is responsible for designing, manufacturing, and distributing science equipment and materials to Kenyan schools.

Its work includes producing mobile laboratories, integrated science kits, laboratory chemicals, and other STEM-related resources.

The appointment comes at a critical time, as the government is preparing resources to support the transition to Grade 9.

On October 23, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced plans to procure 1 million learner books and 24,000 teacher guides for Grade 9 subjects.

Ogamba urged schools to report any discrepancies in book deliveries to the Sub-County Education Office and reminded schools to use only KICD-approved textbooks.

Busienei, a former MP for Turbo constituency, initially won his seat in 2013 under the United Republican Party. Though unsuccessful in subsequent elections, he continued to support President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Busienei’s appointment is part of a wave of recent government appointments. Other state officials, including CSs John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, Alice Wahome, and Barasa, have also announced new appointments.

Mbadi, for instance, appointed Millicent Omanga to the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP Fund).