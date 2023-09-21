President Ruto Appoints Renson Ingonga As DPP

President William Ruto has appointed Renson Ingonga as the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ingonga will succeed Noordin Haji who is now the director general of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

His appointment was announced in a Gazette notice dated September 20.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 157 (2) of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure set out under section 8 (8) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Renson Mulele Ingonga as the Director of Public Prosecutions,” reads the notice.

Ingonga will serve for a period of eight years.

The new DPP is an advocate of the High Court and has been a senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecution in charge of the North Eastern region.

He holds a master of Law from the University of Nairobi and a Postgraduate Diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law.

He also has a Law degree from Moi University.

