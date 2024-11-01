President Ruto Calls For Action Amid Surge In Femicide Cases In Kenya

President William Ruto has called for urgent action in response to the alarming rise in femicide cases across the country.

This appeal comes after police reported over 90 cases of women being killed in the last three months.

Speaking on the issue, President Ruto emphasized the need for decisive investigations.

“We have witnessed incidents where our daughters, mothers, and women have been brutally murdered in cold blood. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and all investigative agencies in Kenya must take firm action against these criminals and deal with them decisively,” he stated.

Ruto also urged society to be vigilant and aware of potential dangers.

“As a community, we must be cautious about the people we interact with. Be wary of strangers and those who may lure our girls and women into unsafe situations. Let us all be on high alert to protect our loved ones,” he added.

The statistics released by police indicate that at least 97 women have been killed over the past three months, drawing national attention to the crisis. During a press briefing on Wednesday, senior police officers, including DCI Chief Amin Mohamed and Deputy Inspectors General Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, addressed the ongoing investigations.

“Approximately 90 percent of femicide cases have been thoroughly investigated, leading to the arrest of suspects. Many of these cases are currently before the courts,” said Deputy Inspector General Lagat.

The National Police Service expressed commitment to pursuing justice for all victims of gender-based violence and highlighted successful cases where suspects have been apprehended. Examples included the 2018 murder of Monica Kimani, which led to the life sentence of Jowie Irungu, and the 2018 case of Marybell Amankor, where Benson Marangu was jailed for 40 years. Another notable case was that of Sheila Adhiambo Lumumba, who was murdered in Nyeri County in 2022, resulting in a 30-year sentence for Billinton Mwatire.

The recent killing of three women from the same family in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate has sparked public outrage, intensifying calls for action.

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, present at the briefing, attributed the rising femicide cases to a combination of factors, including mental health challenges and exposure to violent media. “It appears that people are becoming increasingly aggressive. Mental health issues, such as depression and impatience, have contributed to these incidents,” she said, also pointing to economic hardships as a potential trigger.

Despite these challenges, PS Wang’ombe assured the public of the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and security. “While the government works to put all necessary mechanisms in place, I urge everyone to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement,” she added.

DCI Chief Amin stressed that investigators are treating all criminal cases with equal importance and are committed to upholding justice.