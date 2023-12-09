President Ruto Extends Term Of Taskforce On Religious Organization Regulation For Three Months

President William Ruto has granted a 90-day extension to the Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organizations.

The decision, effective November 4, was communicated in a Gazette notice dated December 8, 2023, by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei.

The task force, led by Reverend Mutava Musyimi, was initially established in May with a mandate of six months.

With the extension, the committee now has until the end of January next year to submit its report.

Comprising 17 members, including Bishop Mark Kariuki, Bishop (Dr.) Eli Rop, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, Judy Thongori, Rev (Dr.) Alphonse Kanga, Bishop Philip Kitoto, and Dr. Faridun Abdalla, the task force’s primary objectives involve identifying gaps that permit extremist religious organizations to establish themselves in Kenya.

Additionally, it aims to formulate a legal framework preventing the operation of radical religious entities within the country.

President Ruto highlighted the task force’s responsibilities, which include proposing amendments to existing laws to empower the State in effectively addressing religious cults.

The committee is also expected to present proposals for civic education, raising awareness among Kenyans about the dangers of religious cults.

The President emphasized the need for the task force to develop mechanisms for the public to report religious extremists and establish standards and minimum certification requirements for the registration and operation of religious organizations in Kenya.

Further, the committee is mandated to recommend actions that the State can take against individuals and organizations suspected of engaging in extremist religious practices.

President Ruto’s extension underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a secure and regulated religious landscape in the country.