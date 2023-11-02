President Ruto Joins Kenyans To Mourn Ally B

On Wednesday, President William Ruto, along with many Kenyan citizens, expressed their condolences over the passing of the talented musician, Ally B.

The celebrated artist, known for his mellifluous vocals, tragically succumbed to health complications on Wednesday at the Makadara Hospital in Mombasa, where he had been rushed after feeling unwell.

Ally B, who hailed from Mombasa, has left an indelible mark on the music scene with his hit songs, notably ‘Maria’ and ‘Bembea’.

His music resonated with many, transcending boundaries and generations.

President Ruto paid tribute to the late musician, praising his ability to use his talent as a unifying force within the community.

“I join the music fraternity in mourning the passing of Ally B, a musician who harnessed his talent to foster unity and harmony in our society. Ali Khamisi Mwanguli inscribed his message of peace deep within our hearts, and we will forever carry that meaningful tune. May God provide solace to his family, friends, and devoted fans,” President Ruto said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Ally B’s family, friends, and fans.

He described the late musician as a highly talented artist whose music had made a significant impact not only on the Coast but also across Kenya and beyond its borders.

Kingi noted the loss of a young and dynamic artist who had served as an inspiration to numerous emerging talents. His message concluded with a wish for Ally B’s soul to rest in eternal peace.

Before his demise, Ally B had been engaged in his daily routines in Kilifi.

Sources close to the artist revealed that his passing was attributed to complications arising from high blood pressure.

The loss of Ally B reverberates deeply throughout Kenya’s music community and beyond, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to resonate with many.