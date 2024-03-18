fbpx
    President Ruto Mourns NTV’s Rita Tinina As a Trailblazer

    Late NTV Journalist Rita Tinina.[COURTESY]

    President William Ruto has mourned NTV reporter Rita Tinina.

    The head of state eulogized the deceased as a pioneer and a trailblazer in TV journalism.

    “My sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Rita Tinina – a pioneer and a trailblazer in TV journalism. Rest in peace, Rita,” wrote the president on X.

    Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Sunday said Tinina’s passing “leaves a void in the industry, yet her legacy of storytelling and integrity will endure”.

    “In times of loss, we reflect on the profound impact individuals like Rita Tinina have had. From her earliest days at NTV, Rita’s dedication to journalism left an indelible mark on Kenya’s media landscape,” he said as he condoled with her family.

    Tinina was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her househelp when she failed to wake up for work. She was supposed to produce the 1 pm NTV bulletin.

    The house girl called her but there was no response. By then, Tinina’s nine-year-old daughter was watching television in the living room.

    The house girl said she touched Tinina and realized she was dead.

    It was then she called one of the family friends who was last with Tinina on Saturday night.

    The friend arrived and also confirmed she was unresponsive and picked the minor to keep her away from the scene.

    The family said the deceased had a history of epilepsy.

    But police said they will have to investigate the incident.

