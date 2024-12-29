President Ruto Pledges Stronger Kenya-Ghana Ties After Meeting Mahama

President William Ruto has committed to strengthening Kenya’s relationship with Ghana by broadening collaboration in key sectors such as trade, investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas.

Speaking on Sunday after hosting Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama in Kilgoris, Narok County, Ruto highlighted the importance of expanding opportunities for the citizens of both countries.

“This will broaden opportunities for the people of our two countries and ensure shared prosperity for the people of the two nations,” Ruto said.

The leaders also discussed expanding intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Ruto thanked Mahama for endorsing Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position and confirmed his attendance at Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony in Accra next month.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi recently reiterated the government’s unwavering support for Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the AUC chairperson position.

Speaking during the 45th Logooli Cultural Festival in Vihiga County, Mudavadi dismissed claims that the support was tied to conditions.

“It is not conditional. We are supporting him because he deserves it; he is a capable Kenyan who has something to offer to Africa,” Mudavadi stated.

Mudavadi also urged Kenyans to pray for Raila’s success, emphasizing that his election would be a win for both Kenya and the continent.

President Ruto has been at the forefront of rallying continental backing for Raila’s candidacy. On Christmas Eve, Ruto met with incumbent AUC chair Moussa Faki Mahamat in Kilgoris to discuss AU reforms and the upcoming elections for the chairperson position.

Ruto, once a vocal critic of Raila, has since shifted his stance, providing financial and material support to ensure Raila secures the seat in February 2025.

Mudavadi announced plans to embark on a vote-hunting campaign across Africa in January to bolster Raila’s chances.

“This is a serious matter. Let us not introduce conditions. We want Kenya to secure that position,” Mudavadi said.

He added that Ruto’s support for Raila reflects a commitment to ensuring Kenya benefits from having a Kenyan at the helm of the AUC.

“Let us pray for him; he is our brother and friend. By mid-February, we hope to announce that Raila Odinga is the next AUC chairperson,” Mudavadi concluded