President Ruto Postpones Reopening of Schools Over Ongoing Heavy Rains

President William Ruto has directed that learning institutions remain closed until further notice.

In a presidential address on Friday, the head of state asked the Ministry of Education to hold off on issuing reopening dates for the second term as heavy rains continue to affect most parts of the country.

“The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the dates of reopening of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice,” the President said.

Earlier, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu had urged parents and school heads to ensure the safety of learners ahead of school reopening on May 6.

The government also emphasized the importance of individuals currently sheltering in schools to seek alternative accommodation in preparation for the phased reopening.

Field education officers operating in regions where schools are accommodating displaced individuals have been instructed to collaborate with local National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to promptly identify alternative accommodation for those impacted.

Dr Ruto warned that the rains that have wreaked havoc in the last couple of weeks could continue for the rest of the month and the next.

“Metrological reports paint a dire picture, the rains will persist for the rest of this month and possibly after. Kenya will face its first cyclone. This cyclone will hit any time, and it’s predicted to cause torrential rain, strong winds, and dangerous waves that may affect marine activities and settlement along the Kenyan Coast,” he said.

According to the president, his government has taken steps to mitigate the devastating impact of the crisis facing the country.

He said that the government has marked dams that are full and present imminent danger, areas prone to landslides and mudslides have been identified as high-risk areas and relocation notices have been issued to people living in unplanned settlements within riparian lands.