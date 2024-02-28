Prime Suspect in Sh2.8 Billion Fake Gold Scam Arraigned

The main suspect in a Sh2.85 billion gold scam investigation involving two Malaysian nationals was Tuesday arrested at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho was arrested in a raid by detectives from Operations Support Unit arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday.

Mwaura was arrested at the same court premises when he appeared for the hearing of yet another gold scam case in which he is out on bond.

The detectives have been pursuing Mwaura since December 27, 2023, being the mastermind of the near-success $19,000,000 gold scam deal orchestrated by an eight member gang.

In the investigations, it was established that Mwaura was the tenant of the Lavington-based premises in which the gang operated from, having entered a tenancy agreement with the landlord to use the property as a residential house.

On the day when the deal involving 50 kilos in fake gold was to be sealed, detectives stormed the house where Mwaura’s seven accomplices were rounded up but he managed to escape.

They have since been arraigned.

Mwaura was arraigned before Robinson Ondieki charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and attempt to commit a felony.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was admitted to a bond of Sh3 million or alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The matter will be mentioned on March 13 at the same court.

This came four days after another prime suspect in a 52 kilograms gold scam deal in which an American national was defrauded $434,100 (Sh65 million) a year ago was Monday arraigned.

Jackson Karungo Kahora was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Friday, February 23, 2024.

He was headed to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His arrest and subsequent arraignment followed a stop order placed against him by the detectives who have been pursuing the case in which two of his accomplices were arrested earlier and charged.

The suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretences and two counts of uttering a false document.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was granted Sh600,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000.

These are the latest such incidents to be detected by police in a series where foreigners have been defrauded.

Police have been warning foreigners against greed to make quick money by getting perceived cheap minerals including gold.

This is after tens of foreigners were conned by scammers based in Nairobi in a shocking series of events.

The foreigners are advised to seek advice from their respective embassies in Nairobi.