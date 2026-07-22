Prince George enjoys coastal fun in new video as he becomes a teenager

A new video of Prince George has been released by Kensington Palace to mark his 13th birthday.

The video, showing a smiling prince waving at the camera in his sunglasses, playing cricket on the beach and climbing rocks, was accompanied by the caption: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!”

The video was shot in Cornwall at Easter, and follows a new photograph of George which was also published on social media on Wednesday.

George, the elder son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is second in line to the throne.

The photo, showing George standing with his hands in his pockets and wearing an open-necked white shirt and dark suit, was accompanied with a message which read “Happy 13th birthday, George!” alongside a party popper emoji.

The picture was taken at Kensington Palace last month straight after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, by photographer Matt Porteous.

This year’s birthday photo is more formal than last year’s, which had a rural setting and showed the prince in a countryside-style gilet and wearing a friendship bracelet in Norfolk.

The more grown-up look comes as George, now a teenager, gets ready to start secondary school in September.

The prince will follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps and go to Eton College, an elite private school where entry usually begins at the age of 13.

Prince William, interviewed when he was aged 18, had spoken of enjoying his time at Eton. The boarding school for boys is also close to where the Wales family live on the Windsor estate.

Prince George’s uncle, Prince Harry, and great uncle, Earl Spencer, also studied at Eton.

George will now become a boarder, at one of the Eton’s 25 boarding houses. Each house has approximately 55 pupils, looked after by residential staff headed by a house master.

He previously studied at Lambrook School in Berkshire, alongside his sister Charlotte and brother Louis.

For any child starting secondary school, it’s a big change – and on that front, Prince George is no different.

Prince William and Catherine have made efforts to create as much of a normal family life as possible, in their home at Forest Lodge.

But George’s childhood has been within a family living in the public spotlight.

The young prince has been gradually introduced to a public role, including going with Prince William to help at a charity for the homeless at Christmas.

In June, he joined King Charles and other senior royals for the Trooping the Colour parade in London, to mark the sovereign’s official birthday.

Earlier this month, he was seen with his parents at this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships.

By BBC News