Priscilla Presley Net Worth: From The Shadow Of Elvis To A Multi-Million Dollar Legacy

Priscilla Presley, an American actress and businesswoman, has accumulated a net worth of $10 million. While she is widely recognized for her marriage to the legendary Elvis Presley, Priscilla has also carved out her own successful career, both as an actress in “The Naked Gun” film trilogy and the TV series “Dallas,” and as a businesswoman who significantly impacted the legacy of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Financial Journey

After Elvis Presley’s untimely death in 1977, Priscilla Presley was entrusted as the temporary trustee of his estate, managing it on behalf of their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, until she reached 25 years old. At the time of Elvis’s passing, his estate was in a precarious financial state, valued at just $1 million. Priscilla took a proactive role in revitalizing the estate’s finances, founding Elvis Presley Enterprises in 1981. Under her guidance, Graceland was transformed into a major tourist attraction, and the estate’s value eventually soared to $100 million by the time Lisa Marie inherited it in 1993.

In 2005, Lisa Marie sold an 85% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises for a lump sum of $100 million, retaining full ownership of the iconic Graceland mansion. This financial restructuring did not significantly benefit Priscilla directly, as her role was mainly as a trustee managing the estate for her daughter.

Controversies

The death of Lisa Marie Presley in January 2023 led to further complications within the Presley family. Lisa Marie’s will had been amended in 2016 to exclude Priscilla and name her children, Benjamin and Riley Keough, as sole trustees. Following Benjamin’s tragic death in 2020, Riley became the primary trustee. This change led to a legal dispute between Priscilla and Riley over control of the estate, which was eventually settled out of court. Reports suggested that Priscilla received a portion of Lisa Marie’s $35 million life insurance payout as part of the settlement.

Allegations of Financial Difficulties

In early 2024, Priscilla Presley faced allegations of financial instability. A former business associate filed a lawsuit claiming she was hired in 2022 to help Priscilla manage $700,000 in unpaid tax debt and avoid potential financial ruin. Priscilla’s legal team countered these allegations, accusing the former associate of attempting to misappropriate her assets.

Despite these claims, Priscilla’s real estate transactions suggest a more nuanced financial picture. In late 2020, she sold a Beverly Hills home she had owned since 1977 for $13 million and subsequently purchased a $5 million penthouse in Los Angeles.

Priscilla Presley Relationship with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Ann Wagner was born on May 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York. After her father’s death in a plane crash when she was just six months old, her mother remarried Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu. The family moved frequently due to Beaulieu’s military career, eventually settling in Germany, where a 14-year-old Priscilla met 24-year-old Elvis Presley in 1959. Their relationship blossomed despite the significant age gap and geographic distance, leading to their marriage in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967. They welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968.

The marriage, however, was fraught with challenges, including Elvis’s numerous infidelities and Priscilla’s own pursuit of personal fulfillment. The couple divorced in 1973, with Priscilla receiving a settlement that included child support, spousal support, and a share of Elvis’s royalties.

Career in Entertainment and Business

Following her divorce, Priscilla Presley diversified her career. She co-founded the Bis & Beau clothing boutique in Los Angeles, a favorite among celebrities, and later became a prominent figure in Hollywood. She starred in all three films of “The Naked Gun” franchise and appeared in the TV series “Dallas” from 1983 to 1988. She also produced several film and television projects, including the upcoming Netflix animated series “Agent King.”

Priscilla expanded her business ventures into beauty and home products, launching a line of fragrances and linens. She also joined the board of directors at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 2000, further establishing her presence in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Priscilla’s personal life has been marked by a series of high-profile relationships, including a 22-year partnership with screenwriter Marco Garibaldi, with whom she has a son, Navarone. She has also been linked romantically to TV executive Nigel Lythgoe and photographer Terry O’Neill.

