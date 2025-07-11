Prison warder behind hurling of teargas into Kericho hotel arrested

A prison warder accused of hurling a teargas canister into a hotel after being denied entry was arrested Thursday July 10, in Kericho Town.

DCI officers arrested a warder attached to Kericho medium prison from Kericho East in connection with the teargas explosion at Specific Hotel on July 3 at night.

He was set to be arraigned on July 11 at a local court for the offence of creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95(1)(b) of the penal code Cap 63 laws of Kenya.

The bizarre incident, which took place on the evening of Wednesday, July 3 after the warder demanded to access the hotel through its rear gate, which opens towards Jeet Motors garage.

When his request was denied, he reportedly introduced himself as an officer and stormed off, vowing to return.

True to his word, about an hour later the man allegedly came back, this time wearing a hood and a face mask to conceal his identity.

Witnesses told police he entered the hotel, pulled a teargas canister from his pocket and detonated it inside the dining area, where patrons were enjoying their meals.

Panic broke out instantly. Diners scrambled for safety, knocking over tables and chairs in the rush to escape the choking fumes.

Several customers fled without settling their bills, while furniture and property were left damaged in the aftermath.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Responding officers recovered the spent teargas shell, a safety pin, and shattered pieces of a glass jar used for serving water.

Police have since identified the suspect as Antony Munene, a prison officer attached to Kericho Medium Prison.

At the time of the incident, Munene was reportedly on pass leave. He fled the scene on an unidentified motorcycle before he was arrested almost a week later.