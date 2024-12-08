Prisons Department Announces Promotion of 539 Senior Officers, Merging of Ranks 

Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh announced the promotion of a least 539 senior in major changes.

Aranduh also created new ranks in the service to enhance the delivery of services.

Among those created was a rank of Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) to streamline the hierarchy within the Kenya Prisons Service and harmonize KPS ranks with those of the National Police Service (NPS).

He announced on December 4 the creation of the rank of Commissioner of Prisons (CP).

The ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons (ACP) and Deputy Commissioner of Prisons (DCP) were merged to form this new rank, he said arguing this was part of a recommendation from the Maraga report.

The rank of Inspector of Prisons has been de-linked from the Senior Sergeant rank, creating a clearer distinction between the two ranks.

“This change harmonizes the ranking system of the Kenya Prisons Service with that of the National Police Service,” he added.

Aranduh argued the changes underscore the Kenya Prisons Service’s dedication to professional development, improved ranking structures, and better service delivery.

He said these are part of the Human Resource recommendations from the Maraga Report.

Among others, the National Taskforce on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service and other Reforms for Members of the National Police Service, National Youth Service and Kenya Prisons Service recommended all top prison officers to be vetted within six months.

The Maraga team said the move to vet the personnel is aimed at addressing leadership challenges that are affecting the prisons.

“The task force recommended a fresh vetting by an independent panel to be appointed by the President for all officers in the rank of Senior Superintendent of Prisons and above (save for the current CGP) within six months of publication of the report,” says the report.

The report was handed over in December 2023. The team said it established the prisons have had an annual average funding deficit of about 40 per cent since 2008.

This has affected its institutional development. It added prisons have large tracts of land that should have been utilized to ensure self-sufficiency in food supply.

However, the farms have been run down owing to a lack of resources as well as leadership wrangles, poor management that lacks innovation and endemic corruption.

“In some instances, insufficient ablution and sanitation facilities force inmates to use buckets in the poorly ventilated prison dormitories. Nothing can be more dehumanising and offensive to the inmates’ rights to dignity, privacy and a clean environment.”

“In many prisons across the country, the KPS officers’ living conditions are dehumanising. As is the case with the NPS, officers in KPS and their families live in mud housing, dilapidated, congested and condemned structures,” the report adds.

It said the entry requirement into the service should be capped at a minimum grade C minus (C-) except for candidates from marginalised areas.

To address the challenges of immaturity prevalent in the entrants, the team says the minimum recruitment age should be raised from 18 to 21 years for the respective services.

To be able to undertake relevant theoretical and practical training including field attachments to ensure competency in training and professionalism, the initial training for cadets should take not less than 15 months while the one for constables should not be less than 12 months.