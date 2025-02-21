Private gun owners to undergo psychiatric tests

Private gun owners in Kenya may soon face stricter regulations if proposed amendments to the current firearms legislation are enacted. Among the new requirements is an annual mandatory psychiatric evaluation, alongside insurance coverage for accidental discharges.

These potential changes were discussed during a familiarization retreat for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held in Naivasha, which included various departments under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. Participants included representatives from Internal Security, Immigration and Citizen Services, Correctional Services, the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Kenya Police Service, and the Firearms Licensing Board.

Private gun owners have been in the news with incidents of either fatal accidental discharges or incidences of road rage and shootings after disputes.

Eliud Owalo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance Delivery Services in the Executive Office of the President, emphasized the importance of the Internal Security and National Administration sectors in communicating government achievements to citizens. He stated that each Chief should be able to highlight at least five key government programs implemented in their area. Owalo noted that effectively showcasing government accomplishments can help bridge the trust gap between citizens and the government, a task easily manageable by local civil servants like Chiefs.

The Government Delivery Unit, located within the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, is responsible for monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on government projects—a role that Owalo has approached with gusto. He urged provincial administrators to engage actively and not allow politicians to dominate project launches during presidential visits, as politicians often focus on projects in their constituencies without considering their completion status. “It is you as technocrats who can verify projects, not politicians who are only interested in political mileage,” he remarked.

Owalo further advised government officials to ensure that only budgeted projects are commissioned to prevent disappointment among citizens.

Interior CS Murkomen praised a recent presidential directive that eliminated the vetting process for individuals from border areas. He explained that with the implementation of the Maisha Number project, there would be less need for manual screening. “With a Maisha Number, you are identified from birth, allowing us to access your complete bio-data, including information about your relatives. This makes manual vetting obsolete,” he added.

Also in attendance were PS Internal security Dr Raymond Omollo, PS Immigration Prof. Julius Bitok, PS Correctional services Dr Salome Beacco, Police IG Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohammed Amin and IPOA Chair Dr Isaak Hassan among others.