Probe on After Accident Involving Easy Coach Bus Kills Student

Easy Coach Limited has confirmed a fatal accident involving one of its buses on Monday.

In an update issued on Tuesday, the transport company said that the incident that occurred in Mamboleo -Kisumu around 10 pm left one dead and several injured.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatal accident involving our Mbale-Nairobi bus,” said Easy Coach.

Easy Coach extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The bus company wished the injured students a quick recovery.

“Three additional passengers were admitted to the hospital but are currently in stable condition We wish them a full and speedy recovery. Other passengers received medical attention and have since been discharged,” added Easy Coach.

Easy Coach further noted that it is working closely with authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”