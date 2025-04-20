Prof. Elijah Omwenga Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Open University Of Kenya

Professor Elijah I. Omwenga has officially been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya (OUK).

The announcement was made on April 17, 2025, by the university’s Council Chairperson, Professor Ezra K. Maritim.

Prof. Omwenga has been serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor for over a year and a half, steering the institution through its early stages of establishment.

With a strong background in academia and leadership, Prof. Omwenga brings years of experience to the role.

He previously served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Kabianga.

His expertise in computer science and experience managing academic institutions have positioned him as a key figure in advancing the university’s digital learning model.

Prof. Maritim praised Omwenga for his dedication and commitment, saying his leadership will be central in driving OUK’s growth and stability as it continues to fulfill its mandate of delivering virtual education and supporting national development goals.

“As he assumes the duties of this office, I urge everyone to provide him with the necessary support to ensure OUK’s continued growth and stability. Additionally, I wish you all a joyful Easter Holiday and success in your future engagements with the Open University of Kenya,” said Prof. Maritim.