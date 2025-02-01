Prof. Kiplagat Kotut Named Acting Moi University Vice-Chancellor

Moi University has appointed Prof. Kiplagat Kotut as the acting Vice-Chancellor after Prof. Isaac Kosgey proceeded on an eight-month leave.

The university’s council also named Prof. Khaemba Ongeti as the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Research, Extension, and Student Affairs, replacing Prof. Isaac Njuguna Kimengi, who has taken a one-year sabbatical leave.

In a letter dated January 30, 2025, MMidamba explained that Prof. Kosgey had accumulated eight months of leave days, which had not been utilized.

He emphasized that the decision was necessary for staff welfare and to prevent financial liabilities arising from leave accumulation.

“As you are aware, the university is facing financial constraints, and the continuous accumulation of staff leave days exposes the institution to audit queries,” read part of the letter.

Midamba stated that the university council had unanimously resolved that Prof. Kosgey proceed on leave immediately to utilize all his accumulated leave days.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, who inaugurated the new Moi University Council on January 22, 2025, said the government was determined to restore the institution’s lost glory. He cited governance issues as a major factor behind the financial and administrative challenges at the university.

“The government has taken a deliberate move to restore order and ensure the proper running of the university, which has lost its past glory as a leading institution of higher learning,” Ogamba said.

The new university council, chaired by Midamba, includes members Ronald Wasike, Mercy Nyambura Kanyara, Edward Sambili, and Ann Waceke Makori. Their appointment follows a Gazette Notice issued on January 17, 2025, which revoked the appointments of former chairperson Njoroge and council members Sarah Samiji Momanyi, Christopher Khaemba, Eusila Ngenyi, and Susan Amlango Aletia.

Ogamba cautioned that reviving Moi University would be challenging but necessary. “You must guide this great university toward excellence, ensuring it fulfills its mandate as an institution of higher learning and contributes to the country’s growth,” he said.

The leadership changes come at a time when Moi University is grappling with a severe financial crisis. The institution has debts exceeding Sh10 billion, and several former leaders, including Prof. Kosgey and four ex-council members, are under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over corruption allegations.

In an effort to address the financial woes, the government recently released Sh500 million to pay lecturers and staff who had been on strike for months.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala reassured students that the government was committed to resolving the university’s challenges. “With the new council in place, I assure students that the future is bright and their dreams are valid,” she said.

She also emphasized that the council and government would fully implement the return-to-work formula to stabilize university operations.

Midamba pledged that the new council would work tirelessly to transform Moi University and restore its reputation as a center of academic excellence and innovation.