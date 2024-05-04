Prosecutor Muteti among 20 new judges appointed by JSC

The judicial service commission (JSC) Friday forwarded 20 names to president William Ruto for appointment to the office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

JSC said the 20 were from the 95 candidates interviewed, after shortlisting 100 candidates from a list of 350 people who had applied to become High Court judges.

Four of the 100 shortlisted candidates withdrew their application while one was appointed the chief registrar of the judiciary.

The selection interviews were conducted between April 3 and May 3.

“After lengthy deliberations and consideration of the constitutional imperatives of merit, gender, regional/ethnic balance and affirmative action, the Commission has recommended the underlisted persons for appointment to the Office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya and submitted their names to His Excellency the President for appointment pursuant to Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution,” read the notice

Among the names submitted to President Ruto is long term prosecutor Alexander Muteti.

Other names include Moses Ado Otieno, Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi , Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki, John Lolwatan Tamar, Francis Weche Andayi, OGW ,Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar , Wendy Kagendo Micheni, Emily Onyando Ominde, Helene Rafaela Namisi, Julius Mukut Nangea, Benjamin Kimani Njoroge, Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor, Stephen Nzisi Mbungi, Linus Poghon Kassan, Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani, Tabitha Ouya Wanyama, Rhoda Cherotich Rutto and Joe Omido Mkutu.

The commission advertised 20 vacancies in the office of the High Court on October 13, 2023.

Former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi had Havi had discredited the participation of outgoing representative to the JSC Macharia Njeri in shortlisting and interviewing the 100 applicants.

He also opposed the nomination of Muteti.

Havi wanted the interviews suspended until a petition he had filed before the employment and labour court is heard and determined.

In the petition, he has sued the JSC and Commissioner Njeru.

He argued that Njeru ceased having the representative legitimacy and mandate of advocates to the Commission following the election of Omwanza Ombati on March 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Omwanza Ombati was gazetted as a commissioner with JSC following his election on March 29, 2024

Omwanza is scheduled to assume office on May 14. Present Ruto appointed Omwanza for a period of five years.