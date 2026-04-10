PS Bitok Directs KICD to Finalise Procurement of Grade 11 Textbooks

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to complete the procurement process for Grade 11 textbooks.

In a letter dated April 9, 2026, Bitok instructed KICD Chief Executive Officer Charles Ong’ondo to finalise the remaining stages of the procurement process in line with Kenya’s Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

“The purpose of this letter is to authorize you to complete the procurement process of Grade 11 textbooks based on the Constitution of Kenya, Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act No. 33 of 2015 and its regulations,” the letter stated.

Bitok noted that KICD had already indicated that the procurement process was substantially complete, with only notification to successful and unsuccessful bidders remaining.

He further said the Ministry of Education will, going forward, implement recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) regarding textbook procurement.

KICD had confirmed the completion of the first phase of Grade 10 textbook distribution across the country.

In a notice issued on April 7, 2026, CEO Charles Ong’ondo said the initial rollout was carried out using enrolment data provided by the Ministry of Education.

The institute requested updated Grade 10 enrolment figures from all public senior schools by the end of the first term to guide the second phase of distribution.

According to KICD, the updated data will include the number of learners per subject and will help ensure a one-to-one textbook-to-learner ratio in line with government policy.

School principals were instructed to submit current enrolment details by subject, along with records of textbooks received, through an official online submission portal.

KICD also urged schools that have not received textbooks, require additional copies, or have surplus books to report through designated communication channels.

The deadline for submitting the data is April 10, 2026.