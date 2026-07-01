PS Fikirini’s bodyguard shoots dead ODM youth in chaos in Pangani

A bodyguard attached to the Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Jacobs Fikirini shot and killed an ODM youth leader in a clash after an event at Kariokor Social Hall in Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi.

Cecil Otieno Ouma was fatally shot as the bodyguard shot to disperse a group that had attacked the PS as he left an event on Tuesday evening.

Other witnesses said Ouma had boarded the PS’s official car as he sought handouts from him when chaos broke out. Another witness said the victim was among those who had hung on the PS’s car and were banging its windows to force him to stop for the handouts they wanted.

The PS’ car was badly damaged in the chaos and he was forced to seek refuge at a police station.

Ouma was a youth leader in Imara ward in Embakasi area.

He was among a group of youth who had attended a youth sensitisation meeting.

Police said a group of about 100 youths surrounded the official vehicle, demanding handouts.

The crowd reportedly opened the vehicle’s doors as the driver sped off towards Dr. Griffin Road, with some of the youths allegedly stealing valuables from the occupants.

During the incident, a Nokia mobile phone belonging to one of the bodyguards and another Nokia phone to a second one were reportedly stolen. The vehicle’s rear windscreen was also smashed with stones.

The officers assigned to the Principal Secretary’s security detail fired warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd as patrol officers responded to the scene and prevented the youths from pursuing the convoy further.

The Principal Secretary was later escorted safely to his residence by police officers.

Police arrested one suspect who is expected to be charged. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Starehe have taken over investigations into the incident.

It was then that Ouma was hit in the stomach three times and rushed to the Park Road Nursing Home where he was pronounced dead.

Officials at the facility said a man with gunshot wounds had been brought to the facility but later died while receiving treatment.

The body was found with two gunshot wounds to the left arm and another gunshot wound on the left side of the chest, below the breast.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene before the body was moved to Chiromo Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

Ouma’s colleagues rushed to the mortuary on getting news of his death. Former Embakasi MP Irshad Sumra was among those who visited the facility and condemned the shooting.

He urged for calm among Ouma’s supporters as the matter is being investigated.

“He was a good youth leader and we urge our people to be calm as the police pursue this matter,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from the PS over the incident.

Police said they had recorded statements from witnesses and the officers involved in the incident as part of the probe into the same.