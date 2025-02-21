PS Korir Sing’Oei Apologizes For Posting AI-Generated Video Amid Sudan Peace Talks Dispute

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, has apologized for sharing an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video that was falsely presented as a real commentary by CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria.

The video, which discussed Kenya’s role in Sudan’s peace talks, was flagged as a deepfake by online users.

“I regret any confusion this may have caused and thank everyone who flagged the video as a deepfake,” Sing’Oei stated.

He emphasized that the Ministry is working with partners and technology firms to explore ways to watermark AI-generated content to prevent misinformation.

Additionally, he revealed plans to establish the School on AI Diplomacy (SAID) at the Foreign Services Academy, in collaboration with international tech firms, to equip policymakers with the skills needed to navigate emerging AI challenges.

The apology comes at a time when Kenya is defending its role in hosting Sudanese peace talks, following accusations from Sudan’s government.

Kenya has reiterated its commitment to regional peace mediation after Sudan’s government strongly condemned Nairobi’s role in hosting discussions between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese civilian groups.

The talks, which are aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Sudan, have drawn criticism from Khartoum, which accuses Kenya of interfering in its internal affairs.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended Kenya’s involvement, stating that Sudanese groups have previously sought mediation in neighboring countries, making Kenya’s role neither new nor biased.

“In January 2024, stakeholders in the Sudanese conflict met in a neighboring country to discuss inclusive dialogue and a return to civilian rule. Kenya’s engagement aligns with its longstanding role as a peace mediator,” Mudavadi said.

Sudan, however, has accused Kenya of violating international law and the African Union’s principles by hosting the talks. The Sudanese government claims that Kenya’s actions amount to interference in its sovereignty and alleges that Nairobi is endorsing a group responsible for genocide and ethnic violence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 18, Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs vowed to take unspecified measures against Kenya, calling on the international community to condemn Nairobi’s role in the discussions. The statement further accused Kenya of breaking its promise not to allow hostile activities against Sudan on its soil.

Despite the backlash, Kenya has maintained that its mediation efforts are in line with its regional diplomatic obligations. President William Ruto has been actively involved in peace initiatives across East Africa, including South Sudan’s Tumaini Mediation Consensus, which seeks to establish lasting stability in the region.