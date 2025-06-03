PSC Announces 1,000 Internship Vacancies

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 1,000 internship vacancies under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) Cohort 4.

The opportunities are available through the Ministry of Education, the State Department for Basic Education.

According to a public notice issued on June 3, 2025, by PSC CEO Paul Famba, the internship will run for 12 months and will not be renewable.

“Successful candidates will be appointed and deployed to schools at the Sub-County level, where they will gain hands-on experience and support virtual learning and other digital platforms,” said Famba.

To qualify, applicants must have graduated no earlier than 2020 and hold either a Bachelor’s degree in Education with a specialization in ICT, a Bachelor’s degree in ICT, or a Diploma in ICT or ICT Integration in Education from a recognized institution.

Candidates must also be knowledgeable in areas such as networking and infrastructure, application development, information security, and project management. In addition, they should be capable of integrating ICT with education, particularly in e-learning and content development, and demonstrate skills in research and innovation to support the Digital Literacy Programme.

Interns will be required to support e-learning and content creation based on the school curriculum, assist in training primary school teachers in using digital literacy devices, and help implement the Digital Learning Programme. They will also be expected to contribute to innovations that enhance digital learning in schools, promote safe and ethical technology use, support teachers in using ICT in classrooms, and help develop key school policies and procedures. Additionally, they will provide first-line support and maintenance of ICT services in schools.

A stipend will be provided, with the amount to be determined by the government.

Upon successful completion of the programme, interns will be awarded a certificate by the State Department for Basic Education.

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to submit their applications online through the Public Service Commission’s job portal at www.publicservice.go.ke, www.psckjobs.go.ke, or www.pscims.publicservice.go.ke/jobs. The application deadline is June 23, 2025.