PSC Cancels Vice Chancellor Job Advert

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has cancelled the advertisement for the Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor position, which had been declared vacant on January 22, 2025.

In a statement, PSC announced the cancellation but did not provide specific reasons.

“This is to notify the public that the following position [Vice Chancellor] advertised on January 22, 2025 is hereby cancelled.

Professor Waceke Wanjohi was appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University in April 2024.

This was after Professor Paul Wainaina proceeded on annual leave effective April 15, 2024.

In an internal memo to the university fraternity, Professor Wanjohi, who currently serves as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academics, is poised to undertake the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor during Professor Wainaina’s absence.

“Following consultations with the University Council, I wish to notify the University community that I will be proceeding on annual leave with effect from April 15, 2024. While on leave, the University Council has appointed Professor. Waceke Wanjohi the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University with effect from April 15, 2024,” reads the memo.

The VC appealed to all students to extend their unwavering support to the Acting Vice-Chancellor as she assumes the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

“The purpose of this memo is to request all students to accord the Acting Vice-Chancellor utmost support as she takes up her duties in the office of the Vice-Chancellor and steers this University to greater heights,” Wainaina said.

However, the memo did not indicate his return date from his leave.