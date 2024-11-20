PSC Invites Applications For Principal Secretary Posts Amid Government Reshuffle Speculations

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced vacancies for Principal Secretary (PS) positions, a move that has heightened speculation about impending government reshuffles.

The advertisement, published in local newspapers and on the PSC website on Wednesday, invites qualified Kenyans to submit their applications before December 4, 2024.

According to the PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri, applicants must meet specific qualifications to be considered for the roles.

Candidates are required to hold a degree from a university recognized by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Additionally, they should have at least ten years of experience, with a minimum of five years spent in senior management positions within the public or private sector.

Prospective candidates must also demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of government structures, policies, and functions, along with the ability to apply this knowledge effectively in their roles. Leadership and management skills, including expertise in financial and human resource management, are also vital for the position.

“Demonstrate an understanding of the goals, policies, and developmental objectives of the nation. Have demonstrable leadership and management capacity including knowledge of financial management and strategic people management,” PSC said.

The Principal Secretaries will serve as the principal accounting and authorizing officers in their respective ministries. Their responsibilities will include ensuring the efficient and effective use of financial, human, and other resources within their departments.

They will also be tasked with promoting constitutional values and principles outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and submitting regular statutory reports as required by law.

Muchiri emphasized that applications must be thorough and include all necessary documentation.

“Each application should be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates and transcripts, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany an online application,” he said.

The applications must be made online, accompanied by scanned copies of all supporting documents.

This call for applications follows recent Cabinet changes made by President William Ruto in July, where several Cabinet Secretaries were replaced, with some members of the opposition joining the government.

The reshuffle also saw the exit of leaders perceived to be allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October.