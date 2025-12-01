PSC Issues Update on Selection of Paid Interns

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that 13,117 shortlisted graduates have started attending interviews for the 8th cohort of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP).

In an update released on Monday, December 1, PSC confirmed that the interview process is already underway. The shortlisted candidates were selected from a total of 35,659 applicants.

PSC has urged all applicants to log in to their online portals to check whether they have been shortlisted.

“Selection interviews began on Monday, 1st December 2025, from among the 13,117 candidates who were shortlisted out of the 35,659 who applied for the advertised positions. If you had applied, kindly check your portal,” the commission said.

PSIP is a 12-month paid internship designed to give young graduates hands-on experience in government ministries, departments, and agencies. It targets individuals who completed their Bachelor’s degrees in 2018 or later, offering a monthly stipend and practical exposure in public service.

The programme aims to help young professionals gain skills, improve their employability, and contribute to national development.

PSC emphasised that the selection process will be strictly merit-based, with candidates assessed on their suitability for available roles.

“The recruitment exercise is conducted in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, merit, transparency, and equal opportunity as required by the Public Service Commission Act, 2017. All shortlisted candidates have been notified through official SMS alerts,” PSC added.

Shortlisted candidates must appear in person for the interviews with their original National ID, academic certificates, and any other required documents.

For applicants living in remote areas who may struggle to reach interview centres, PSC has arranged the option of telephone interviews.