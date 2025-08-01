PSC Launches Internal Systems Review To Boost Transparency, Service Delivery

The Public Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), has officially launched a review of its internal systems, policies, and practices to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

The exercise was launched on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the PSC headquarters in Nairobi. It is part of the commission’s ongoing reforms aimed at building a values-driven and citizen-focused public service.

PSC Chairman Anthony Muchiri said the review is a voluntary and proactive step by the commission as part of its commitment to continuous improvement.

“We invited EACC to conduct an independent review to help us refine our systems, improve service delivery, and strengthen internal governance structures,” said Muchiri. “This is about raising standards because we believe in excellence.”

He added that the PSC has already taken steps to promote integrity, including the introduction of corruption reporting channels, installation of suggestion boxes for prevention tips, and implementation of findings from internal corruption risk surveys.

EACC Vice Chairperson Monica Muiru praised PSC’s initiative, describing it as a model of inter-agency collaboration to strengthen public institutions.

“This review supports our preventive work and aligns with the national public service reform agenda,” she said. “It shows the commission’s commitment to good governance and accountability.”

The PSC has pledged full cooperation throughout the process, with internal teams already mobilized to support the review.