PSC Shortlists 20 For Registrar Of Political Parties Positions

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially released the names of shortlisted candidates for the positions of Registrar and Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.

In a public notice dated August 7, the Commission announced that 10 candidates had been shortlisted for the Registrar position, while another 10 were shortlisted for the Assistant Registrar role. Interviews for both positions will be conducted on Monday, August 11, at the PSC offices on Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

“The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties shortlisted candidates for the positions of Registrar of Political Parties and Assistant Registrar of Political Parties,” read part of the notice, which added that the process is being carried out under the Political Parties Act, Cap 7D.

Among the top contenders for the Registrar role is Sophia Sitati, who is currently serving as the Acting Registrar. She was appointed to the role following the exit of Ann Nderitu, who joined the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a Commissioner. Sitati previously served as Chief State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General.

Also shortlisted for the same position are Ali Abdullah Surrar, Geoffrey Obonyo, Everlyne Koiyan, Alloys Ndege, Mercy Wambua, Dr. Manana Rodgers, Rahma Jillo, Lorionokou John Cox, and Florence Tabu Birya.

For the Assistant Registrar of Political Parties position, the shortlisted candidates are Seth Onyango, Simon Nyamolo, Josephine Ergaoe, Chebet Koske, Julius Cheche, Peter Muthui, Agatha Wahome, Mohammed Abdullahi Abdi, Robert Borter, and Gilbert Opanga.

The Assistant Registrar will be expected to support the Registrar in carrying out regulatory and oversight functions in line with the Political Parties Act.