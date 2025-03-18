PSC Shortlists 5 Candidates For UoN VC Position

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted five candidates for the position of Vice Chancellor at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

PSC had declared the position vacant on January 21, 2025, with the application period closing on February 11.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 35(1) (a)(v) of the Universities Act, 2012 and Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act No. 18 of 2018, the Public Service Commission invited applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Vice Chancellor, University of Nairobi in the print media and on the Commission’s website on 21st January, 2025,” PSC said in a statement.

The commission received six applications before selecting the final five candidates.

The shortlisted candidates are Prof. James Njiru from Tharaka Nithi, Prof. Duke Orata from Homa Bay, Prof. Elijah Bitange Ndemo from Kisii, Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau from Kiambu, and Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa from Busia.

Interviews are scheduled for March 21, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the PSC headquarters on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

Candidates are expected to arrive at least 20 minutes before their interview time and must carry their National ID, academic and professional certificates, supporting documents, testimonials, and a recognition letter from the Commission for University Education for any foreign degrees.

The public has been invited to submit any credible information regarding the shortlisted candidates. Such details must be submitted through sworn affidavits to the PSC Secretary/CEO at Commission House, Harambee Avenue, or via email at hodrands@publicservice.go.ke by March 19, 2025.

The University of Nairobi has been under interim leadership since August 2024 when Professor Margaret Hutchinson was appointed acting Vice Chancellor.

She replaced Professor Stephen Kiama, who was suspended by the university council over alleged gross misconduct.

The UoN council, chaired by Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, also appointed Prof. Ayub Gitau as acting Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) and Prof. Francis Mulaa as acting Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation, and Enterprise).

Prof. Kiama was suspended on August 2, 2024, for three months after failing to comply with the council’s directive to take a 60-day leave.

The council cited misconduct and insubordination as reasons for his suspension, warning staff and students against engaging with him on official university matters.

The appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor is expected to bring stability to the institution after months of leadership wrangles.