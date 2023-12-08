PSRA, KNRA to Inspect Security Body Scanners Over Cancer Fears

The safety of security x-ray equipment and electro magnetic gadgets is being raised after it emerged most of them have not been inspected as required by law.

And to ensure safety for all users, the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) plan a countrywide inspection of the gadgets.

Most buildings have installed the machines and armed their security guards with the magnetic gadgets as part of efforts to stop various crimes including terrorism and smuggling of prohibited equipment.

PSRA says it is concerned these equipment have not been inspected and calibrated as required and hence exposing their staff and the general public to various dangers.

In a memo to the private security service providers, all users of the private security equipment and the general public, PSRA CEO Fazul Mahamad says there is need to proactively address potential radiation risks, safety and health of the public, as well as that of personnel operating the machines and gadgets.

“Recognizing the widespread use of handheld metal detectors, walk-through metal detectors, and baggage (luggage) scanners by private security personnel at airports, seaports, train stations, malls, buildings, hotels, public spaces and various checkpoints nationwide, the Authority acknowledges the need to proactively address potential radiation risks, safety and health of the public, as well as that of personnel operating the machines and gadgets,” he said.

He argued the law mandates the Authority to regulate the use of security equipment by private security service providers in rendering private security services.

Fazul said the walk-through metal detectors and luggage scanners employ x-ray technology to generate detailed images of the contents in the bag, providing a transparent view of the same.

“X-rays are therefore a variant of ionizing radiation with carcinogenic characteristic, recognized for their ability to potentially damage living tissue and cause cancer.”

“Even minimal x-ray radiation exposure, if consistent, can have health implications over time,” he said.

He said they are concerned that most of the deployed security equipment operating on x-ray technology have never been subjected to testing, calibration and/or routine service.

This, he added, presents the potential of prolonged exposure to x-ray radiation and conceivable health and safety risk for the general public as they interact with the equipment.

“This risk is magnified with regard to private security officers who work on 12-hour shifts, operating the x-ray powered security equipment.”

He added the Authority has developed Radiation Exposure and Safety Protocols guidelines jointly with the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), with a view to not only ensuring the health and safety of the private security officers who are the primary users of these equipment, but to also avert associated health risks associated with prolonged radiation exposure to the general public.

This is in light of the comprehensive radiation risk and ongoing approach to mitigate the prolonged radiation risk exposure to the public.

The guidelines cater for both the general populace and those in the private security profession who are exposed to prolonged radiation.

The design and operations of x-ray metal scanners must take into consideration these standards in order to operate safely within the defined allowable limits, he said.

Among others as a requirement, all walk-through metal detectors and luggage scanners shall be required to undergo mandatory calibration and inspection after every six months by personnel licensed by the KNRA and PSRA.

The inspection and calibration will determine if the security screening equipment is operational, maintained well, can detect any deviations and/or deterioration in operational parameters, and comes with provisions for necessary remedial measures before it results in safety security risks and a health hazard to the population and security operators.

“The equipment that shall have undergone satisfactory calibration and inspection by the two government agencies and found to be in good, working condition, shall be issued with a safety compliance certificate, which shall be displayed prominently on the equipment in use at the time,” he said.

He added regular inspection and calibration shall ensure these machines operate within safety guidelines.

These periodic and regular audits provide dual benefits of safeguarding operators and ensuring the public are screened safely without prolonged exposure to ionizing carcinogenic radiation with potential hazardous risks.

“In view of the foregoing, and as an immediate measure intended to safeguard the safety and health concerns of the General Public and particularly crucial for the personnel employed in the Private Security Industry to operate x-ray and electromagnetic equipment, the PSRA and KNRA shall jointly conduct a mandatory audit of all security equipment using x-ray and/or electromagnetic technology to ensure compliance.”

KNRA wrote to Fazul on November 27 saying their mandate include radiation protection.

“Recognizing the widespread use of metal detectors and baggage scanners by private security personnel at airports, train stations, and various checkpoints nationwide, KNRA acknowledges the need to proactively address potential radiation risks.”

“This is particularly crucial for operators employed in private security roles,” said the authority Director General James Keter.

He said they have affirmed that the provision of appropriate training as a first step is paramount and is anticipated to significantly contribute to the enhancement of radiation safety aspects for the personnel involved.