PUBG Mobile Launches Afro Frenzy Dance Challenge to Celebrate African Talent on TikTok

Global mobile gaming giant PUBG Mobile has unveiled a new digital campaign set to thrill dance and gaming fans across the continent.

Dubbed the “Afro Frenzy Dance Challenge”, the initiative invites TikTok users from all corners of Africa to showcase their dance skills while blending in the electrifying energy of the game’s universe.

The challenge, which officially launched today, is aimed at bridging the vibrant world of Afro-inspired dance with the high-adrenaline action of PUBG Mobile, creating an interactive space for fans to express themselves and celebrate African creativity.

At the heart of the campaign is a fresh, exclusive soundtrack titled “I’m The One”, a collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Kenyan Gengetone star Fathermoh. Participants are encouraged to incorporate the signature “Afro Frenzy Move” into their TikTok videos using the official audio, showcasing their unique flair and choreography.

How to Participate

The #AfroFrenzy #DanceChallenge is live exclusively on TikTok and comes with a set of simple participation rules:

* Use the official audio: “PUBG Mobile ft Fathermoh – ‘I’m The One'”.

* Video duration: Minimum 15 seconds.

* Dance requirement: Include the Afro Frenzy Move somewhere in the video.

* Boost engagement by:

* Dueting with a top influencer (KOL) using the official audio.

* Dueting with PUBG Mobile’s official gameplay footage while performing the same dance.

* Tag & Hashtag: All videos must include #AfroFrenzy #DanceChallenge #Iamtheone #mapangale and tag @pubg.mobile.africa.

Cash and Cool Prizes Up for Grabs

PUBG Mobile will be rewarding top-performing videos weekly in two categories:

* Most Viewed Video of the Week – Cash prize of Sh30,000.

* Most Creative Video of the Week – Wins a Oraimo SpaceBox Pro speaker.

To increase their chances of winning, participants are advised to start their videos with PUBG Mobile gameplay before transitioning into the dance segment. The organizers emphasize that the content should be fun, energetic, and easy to replicate, ensuring it resonates with the wider TikTok community.

With this move, PUBG Mobile continues to tap into Africa’s rich cultural scene, spotlighting local artists and creators, and deepening community engagement through dynamic digital experiences.

For more details, follow @pubg.mobile.africa on TikTok.