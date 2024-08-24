Public Urged To Avoid Bushmeat Amid Mpox Outbreak

The public has been advised to avoid handling or consuming bushmeat following Mpox outbreak in Kenya.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced on Saturday that experts are closely monitoring the health of both humans and wildlife in light of the outbreak.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) are part of the national team managing the Mpox outbreak, staying updated on the situation as it evolves.

“I urge all Kenyans to immediately stop handling or consuming bushmeat, as advised by the relevant authorities within the State Department of Wildlife under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife,” Miano stated.

This warning comes after reports of Mpox cases in the country. Mpox is a zoonotic viral disease, meaning it can spread between animals and humans.

Such diseases can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, through food, water, or the environment, posing a significant public health risk worldwide.

The interaction between humans, livestock, and wild animals increases the risk of zoonotic diseases, which can emerge and re-emerge due to factors like climate change.

Besides Mpox, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern, other diseases linked to handling or consuming bushmeat include Coronavirus, Ebola, Salmonellosis, Rabies, Anthrax, Brucellosis, Rift Valley Fever, Avian Flu, and more.

“The wide range of possible diseases from handling or consuming bushmeat is reason enough for all responsible Kenyans to avoid any contact with wildlife now and in the future,” Miano emphasized.

Kenya recently reported its second case of Mpox, with the first case recorded in July this year.