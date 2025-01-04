Questions as two bodies are found in Banana, Kiambu and Mwiki, Nairobi

Detectives are investigating the death of a 27 year old whose naked body was found on the Banana-Kiambu road, Kiambu County.

The body of John Muchiri Muthoni was found Saturday January 4.

This was a day after he went missing.

Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid confirmed the naked body found by the roadside in Kawaida area on Banana-Kiambu road belongs to 27-year-old John Muchiri Muthoni.

Muthoni was last seen on January 3, 2025, before his girlfriend received a call directing her where to find the body.

“These are pictures of 27 years old John Muchiri Muthoni while he was alive. His lifeless body was found by a roadside today morning in Kiambu County.”

“Probe is underway to ascertain the cause of death. Body has visible injury marks. Postmortem likely to be carried out on Monday, 6th January,” said Khalid.

The body was taken to Kihara Sub County Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Another body of one Ian Singoe was found Mwiki area, Kasarani after he went missing from Bomet.

Singoei went missing on December 31 in Mwiki area. His body was discovered on January 4.

The cause of the death and those behind it are yet to be known.

He is a son to senior government official from Bomet.

This comes a day after Ibrahim Mwiti who had gone missing in November 2024 was buried at the Langata cemetery. His body was found at the Thika Level Four mortuary.

This was more than a month after he went missing in unclear circumstances.

Ibrahim Hilal Mwiti was last seen in Nairobi city centre before he disappeared, prompting a search by his family as his friends resorted to social media platforms seeking help to locate to him.

The family filed a missing person report at Kamukunji Police Station on November 15, 2024, under OB number 80A/13/11/24, they said.

Their search ended in death after identifying his body at a mortuary in Thika on January 2, 2025.

Police and morgue officials said the death was as a result of hit and run.

Mwiti earned a living as a delivery man some 45 kilometres away from where he was last seen.

He was buried on Friday.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the cases.

The deaths come at a time when the State has come under fire over several abductions.

Over the past six months, cases of abductions and enforced disappearances have become common as parents living in fear of their youth disappearing without a trace.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, there have been at least 82 cases of abductions since June last year, the period when youths took to the streets to protest against the Finance Bill.

In the last three months of 2024, at least 13 cases of abductions were recorded with December alone accounting for seven, the Commission said last week.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga directed the police to inform him on status or investigations into claims of abductions and forced disappearances by January 1, 2025.

He said he is concerned with reports of abductions and forced disappearances in the country hence need for the probe.

He said he is cognisant of the state’s obligation to protect and preserve the

right to life and the freedom and security ofthe person as provided for under Articles 26 and 29 among other provisions of the Constitution of Kenya.

He directed the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and Independent Policing Oversight Authority to probe the matter within three days and forward the probe file to his office for action.

“While I have also noted the Press Statements released by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on 25th December indicating investigations into the various abduction incidents, and the clarification by the Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) on December 24 on the alleged cases of abductions by the NPS in which both institutions separately gave an undertaking to investigate the incidents, noting the gravity of the allegations, and the immense public interest that the same has drawn, I have, pursuant to Article lr57 (4) of the Constitution, directed both the Inspector General of Police and the IPOA to expedite the investigations touching on reported abductions and alleged forced disappearance of citizens, and forward the resultant files for perusal and action, and/or provide an update on the investigations, within 3 days from the date hereof,” he said.

He cited the cases of Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplang’at and recently cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.