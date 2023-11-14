R. Kelly Sues Bureau Of Prisons For Alleged Leaks Of Private Records To Tasha K

Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has filed a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) accusing them of leaking his prison emails and call logs to blogger Tasha K.

The lawsuit, filed in a Chicago federal court on Monday, alleges that a BOP agent illegally accessed Kelly’s digital prison records, subsequently selling them to Tasha K in 2019.

According to Billboard, Tasha K is named as a defendant in the suit, and Kelly’s legal team claims that she utilized the stolen information to mobilize her massive following, resulting in the harassment of the singer and creating chaos in his personal life.

The leaked information, including prison emails and call logs, left R. Kelly “isolated and fearful to communicate with his attorneys or other third parties,” as he feared the details could be released to the general public for mass exploitation.

The lawsuit points to an internal BOP investigation that revealed an unnamed officer had accessed Kelly’s records from the digital database, scanned them, and then emailed them to outside parties, including Tasha K.

Notably, no charges were brought against the BOP officer, and the government has been unwilling to disclose details about the investigation, leading Kelly’s legal team to allege a cover-up of ongoing BOP misconduct.

Kelly’s lawyers argue that the leaks constitute negligence, an invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil theft, and civil conspiracy.

The singer’s spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation, citing agency policy.

This legal action follows a series of setbacks for R. Kelly, who was sentenced to two decades in prison in February for his federal sexual assault case.

The judgment ruled that all but one year would be served concurrently with the 30-year sentence he is currently serving in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Despite the sentencing, R. Kelly has been in the spotlight due to ongoing legal challenges. In March, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in favor of Heather Williams, granting her access to the singer’s label fund valued at $1.5 million in 2020.

Williams had won a $4 million judgment against Kelly in 2020, alleging sexual abuse when she was 16.

These legal battles unfold against the backdrop of dropped sex abuse charges in Cook County, Illinois, as the grand jury found R. Kelly guilty on six of the 13 federal charges, including child pornography and producing sex tapes with a minor. The singer’s legal woes continue, and the recent lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons adds another layer to his complex legal landscape.