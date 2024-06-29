First Lady Church Event Among Those Canceled Over Anti Tax Protests 

Kenya’s Generation Z has cornered Lavington United Church, compelling its leadership to cancel a fundraiser event scheduled for Sunday June 30.

This is one of the events that were scheduled at various churches this weekend that are being canceled over fears of repercussions from some of those who may attend.

It follows online calls on congregations in churches not to allow political leaders use the pulpit in any manner for their gains.

The calls have gained momentum with most churches now shunning politicians and their surrogates in fear of being attacked.

For instance, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto was slated to grace the event, which aimed to raise funds for completion of a sanctuary in Lavington, Nairobi.

The event has since been canceled after online calls on the congregants to occupy the church in protest.

This was after the invitation card for the fundraiser circulated online, enraging Kenyans who were still grappling with the recent deaths of protestors shot by police officers during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

An invitation card signed by Rev Simon Mutahi, read, “The pastoral team and church leadership cordially invite you to a fundraising event to complete our sanctuary on June 30, 2024, from 10am at Lavington United Church. The Chief Guest will be Her Excellency Mrs Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya.

Your presence and generous contribution will be highly appreciated.”

These developments angered a section of the public that warned the Reverend to stop involving politicians who did not stand with the people during the protests.

Rev Mutahi’s contacts were shared online and several people sent him messages and calls, warning him against hosting the First Lady at the event.

A text message sent by a youth identified as Mwabili Mwagodi to Rev Mutahi reads, “Good evening Reverend Mutahi. My name is Mwabili Mwagodi. I am the person who started the campaign to get rid of politicians trom the church pulpit in Kenya. I see here you have invited Mrs Rachel Ruto to your church for a fundraiser. First of all, the money is definitely looted from the taxes I pay to this government of looters. This message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser.”

Rev Mutahi has since cancelled the planned fundraiser.

In a notice, Rev Mutahi stated, “The leadership and pastoral team of Lavington United Church wishes to inform members that the fundraiser event scheduled for June 30, 2024, has been cancelled.”

In Uasin Gishu County, a church event was also canceled following threats by local youths they will not allow it to proceed.

The event was to be attended by several political leaders including Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka.

Dozens of other political leaders are avoiding their rural areas in fear of being attacked by those who will attend.

Others are now moving around with armed police for their safety.

These developments come days after anti-Finance Bill protesters stormed Parliament Buildings leading to the death unconfirmed number of people.

In the wake of the violent protests, President William Ruto on Wednesday said that he would not sign the controversial Bill.