Rachel Ruto Mourns Eight Killed By Floods After Thanksgiving Conference

First Lady Rachel Ruto Friday mourned the drowning of eight people who had attended the Joyful Women Thanksgiving Conference held at the Moi Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi on Thursday.

The victims were swept away by raging waters at Mukaa area in Makueni County following heavy rains that pounded the region on Thursday night.

They were returning from the event organised by the First Lady and where President William Ruto was a Chief guest.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident that has happened to some of our @Joyful_Women members from Makueni County,” the First Lady said in a statement on X.

“On my behalf and that of Joyful Women Organization, I sincerely express my utmost sympathies to the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends at this difficult time.”

The victims attempted to cross the Muuoni River, which was already overrun by the floods, at around 10pm.

Many other people were unable to cross over to the other side and reach their homes as the river was overwhelmed by the floodwaters.

At least three bodies out of eight missing persons have been recovered in a search and rescue mission in Mukaa area in Makueni County.

They were part of people who were swept by floods at Mukaa area in Makueni County.

They are now feared dead after they drowned, police said.

The search for more bodies is ongoing, officials said Friday afternoon.

Kenya, as well as neighbouring Somalia and Ethiopia, are grappling with their worst flooding in recent history.

Floods have killed more than 70 people and displaced many in the past weeks.

This follows heavy rains being experienced in the country.

The meteorological department has warned more rains in the coming days.

Some 33 out of 47 counties have been affected, but Makueni is one of the most affected.

Despite the widespread devastation, Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday said that the national government would not fund flood-response efforts.