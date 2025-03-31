Shock as radicalised cop dies, buried in Migori church compound

A police officer believed to have been radicalized was buried at a church compound in Kamagambo, Migori County prompting police investigations.

Police have blamed occultism for the incident and declared the teachings at the St Joseph Missions of Messiah in Africa church in Opapo village in Kamagambo are misleading.

Constable Dan Ayoo Obura died on March 27 following sickness before his body was interred at the church the following day.

Obura was a police officer based at the General Service Unit headquarters in Nairobi.

His wife told police he fell sick as they were at home and decided to take him to the St Joseph Missions of Messiah in Africa in Opapo village in Kamagambo for prayers.

He however died on the way and they arrived at the church in the night on March 27 at about 8 pm.

The following day, the woman obtained a burial permit from a local assistant chief.

The chief did not know where the body was to be interred, he said.

Armed with the permit, the woman and few church members buried the body within the compound.

The family said the burial was in accordance with the church rites.

Some family members told police they had complained about the church in the past arguing their son had been radicalized by the teachings.

A police report said the father of Obura had reported the issue to the police who visited the church at one time. It is not clear what action was taken then.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

A police officer said if need be, they will need to apply for an order to exhume the body as part of investigations into the death.

The detectives want to establish the cause of death of the police officer. This will be conducted through an autopsy.

There was no immediate comment from the church leadership over the incident.

Cases of occultism have been on the rise. They at times lead to deaths and loss of property.