Raiders’ Pierce after win hurts draft order: ‘We don’t do this to lose’

Before Week 16, the Las Vegas Raiders were neck-and-neck with the New York Giants for the distinction of worst record in the NFL and the reward that comes with it: the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

The Raiders (3-12) have now plummeted out of the top five thanks to their 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t want hear about it when addressing reporters Monday, one day after fans on social media trashed the organization for winning a so-called meaningless game that hurt their draft position.

He said fans more concerned with the team’s 2025 draft picks should “Talk to Tom Telesco” — Las Vegas’ general manager — before going deeper. “We don’t do this to lose,” Pierce said. “We don’t do this for anybody’s fantasy football team. We don’t do this for anybody’s draft projections. None of that (expletive) matters to us. The only thing that matters is winning, and that’s all we want to do.”

The Raiders’ win was their first since Sept. 29, ending a 10-game losing streak. The Giants lost their 10th straight game to be the NFL’s only 2-13 team.

Las Vegas is not only tied with four other teams at 3-12, but it currently sits in the No. 6 overall spot because it loses the strength of schedule tiebreaker to the New England Patriots, Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. It’s felt acutely by Raiders fans because the franchise has run into a black hole at quarterback. Las Vegas has used Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder at the position, with none making a case to be the starter in 2025 and beyond.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are the only two quarterbacks projected to go in the first round by many recent mock drafts. The last time the Raiders got to select No. 1 overall in 2007, they picked QB JaMarcus Russell, widely considered one of the biggest NFL draft busts of all time. The Raiders’ two remaining games come Dec. 29 at the New Orleans Saints and in Week 18 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Field Level Media