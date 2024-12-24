Packers shut out Saints, wrap up playoff berth

Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass, the Green Bay defense dominated and the Packers clinched a playoff berth by beating the visiting New Orleans Saints 34-0 on Monday night.

Love passed for 182 yards, three teammates rushed for touchdowns and the Packers (11-4) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions en route to their ninth victory in the past 11 games.

Green Bay possessed the ball for 37:13 and outgained New Orleans 404-196 in total yards.

Rookie Spencer Rattler completed 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards with an interception and a lost fumble for the Saints (5-10). He fell to 0-4 as a starter in place of injured signal-caller Derek Carr. It was the first shutout in the NFL this season and marked just the second time New Orleans was shut out in its past 370 games. The Packers received the opening kickoff and drove 63 yards in 10 plays, the last of which was Love’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks. The 7-0 lead held up through the end of the first quarter.

On its second possession, Green Bay converted two third downs and two fourth downs during a 17-play, 96-yard march that ended with Josh Jacobs’ 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. The Packers then went 67 yards in six plays, and Chris Brooks ran 1 yard for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead. Green Bay didn’t face a third or fourth down on that drive. On the ensuing possession, the Saints reached the Green Bay 29, but Rattler fumbled while being sacked by Keisean Nixon, and Rashan Gary recovered the loose ball for the Packers, preserving a 21-0 lead at halftime.