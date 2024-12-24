Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in concussion protocol; Kenny Pickett hurt, too

Philadelphia gets its next chance to clinch the NFC East title against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the Eagles don’t know whom they will have at quarterback. Jalen Hurts exited Philadelphia’s 36-33 road loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday due to a head injury, and coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Hurts was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Hurts’ replacement, Kenny Pickett, sustained a rib injury in the game, and the team was awaiting word on the result of X-rays, according to Sirianni.
Sirianni said of Hurts, “When stuff like that happens, we just lean on the doctors to let us know on a daily basis where he is. … Jalen knows how to prepare, knows how to get himself ready. He is a true pro. Like I’ve said, I just can’t say enough good things about Jalen the player, Jalen the leader, Jalen the person.”
Hurts, who has guided the Eagles to a 12-3 record this season, connected on just 1 of 4 passes for 11 yards before he exited the Washington game.
Pickett took over and produced 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 14-of-24 passing.
“Kenny did some really good things there yesterday,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, we missed Jalen. Jalen’s a great football player who’s had tremendous success and led us to a lot of victories, so we missed him and his contributions to the team and leading the team.
“Kenny, under the circumstances, came in and did a nice job, played good football, gave us a chance to win the football game. Obviously, he’s going to want some plays back, but he did a lot of good things.”
The Eagles have one other quarterback on their roster, Tanner McKee. A sixth-round pick in 2023 out of Stanford, McKee has yet to play a snap for Philadelphia.
