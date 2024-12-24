Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in concussion protocol; Kenny Pickett hurt, too

Philadelphia gets its next chance to clinch the NFC East title against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the Eagles don’t know whom they will have at quarterback. Jalen Hurts exited Philadelphia’s 36-33 road loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday due to a head injury, and coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Hurts was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Hurts’ replacement, Kenny Pickett, sustained a rib injury in the game, and the team was awaiting word on the result of X-rays, according to Sirianni.

Sirianni said of Hurts, “When stuff like that happens, we just lean on the doctors to let us know on a daily basis where he is. … Jalen knows how to prepare, knows how to get himself ready. He is a true pro. Like I’ve said, I just can’t say enough good things about Jalen the player, Jalen the leader, Jalen the person.” Hurts, who has guided the Eagles to a 12-3 record this season, connected on just 1 of 4 passes for 11 yards before he exited the Washington game.