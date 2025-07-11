Raila criticizes ‘shoot-the-legs’ order by Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Friday criticised an order by President William Ruto and other officials to shoot-to-kill or maim suspects linked to chaos during protests.

Raila who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader explained that such actions often contradict one’s right to a fair trial before being deemed guilty.

He appealed to the government to prioritise arrests and arraignment in court over killing or maiming a suspect.

“As a country, we must at all times opt for the Rule of Law and due process and reject the temptation to give police illegitimate and deadly powers over citizens even when the citizens are perceived to have broken the law,” Raila said.

“We are all better served as a country when we stick to the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty; a determination that can only be made by a competent court of law. Let’s prioritize arrests and arraignment in courts over killing, maiming or brutalizing of suspects.”

“This preserves the dignity and respects the human rights of suspects while at the same time confers credibility to the actions of the State.”

He said a militarised approach to governing a country would ultimately lead to its downfall.

“As a country, we should do everything to avoid the militarized approach to policing. Examples from around the continent show that such an approach only increases the risk of violence,” Raila stated.

“A militarised approach to policing endangers both the suspect and the law enforcement officers.”

His statement comes in the wake of Ruto’s regime advocating for police officers to use their firearms to decisively deal with rioters.

On Wednesday, Ruto told officers to shoot in the leg anyone caught looting during the protests.

“Anyone who burns down someone else’s business and property, let them be shot in the leg and go to the hospital as they head to court. Yes, let them not kill, but shoot and break the legs. Destroying people’s property is not right,” he said.

His remarks followed similar controversial statements by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen following the June 25 protest violence, in which he told police to shoot anyone who gets near a police station.

“Anyone who gets near a police station, shoot them. Why should someone who wants to steal firearms be spared? Firearms are not doughnuts!” Murkomen warned.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, who chairs the National Assembly Defence committee, escalated the issue when he called for a shoot-to-kill order on violent protesters.

“I want to thank President William Ruto for saying yesterday shoot but do not kill. I want to repeat it here. In fact, shoot and kill. You cannot have someone coming after your life and you do not want to shoot and kill,” Koech stated.

The remarks have elicited criticism from various quarters.