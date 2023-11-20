Raila Demands Resignation of CSs Chirchir, Ndung’u Over G-to-G Fuel Deal

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has demanded the resignation of two Cabinet Secretaries over the controversial government-to-government fuel duel.

Speaking on Monday, Raila called for the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndung’u over the failed deal.

The opposition leader alleged that the deal was a scam meant to illegally withdraw funds from the exchequer.

“They stole money from the consolidated fund in addition to spending monies way above what Parliament approved. They must not only resign but must also be prosecuted,” he said.

“Mr Chirchir and National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u have certainly committed criminal offenses, abused office, and gone scot-free against the constitution.”

Additionally, Raila claimed that the current administration has been fabricating a lot of the issues surrounding the deal.

“We challenge the government to share evidence of the oil payments and show documents indicating when they were made, as well as bank accounts and recipients,” he added.

The opposition honcho also demanded inquiries into possible criminal conspiracy through price-fixing in the purported G-to-G oil arrangement, as well as violations of consumer rights and fuel contract transparency.

The former prime minister further charged that top government officials had unlawfully withheld Sh17 billion, a sum he claimed was directly tied to the fuel sale.

He also poked holes into the oil deal involving businesswoman Ann Njeri Njoroge and questioned the authorization process for the ship’s departure, docking, and offloading.

“For a ship to leave one port for another, loaded with goods it has to get a letter from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum indicating that the ship is authorized to carry and offload,” he said.

Raila demanded that the government produce documentation substantiating the assertions made by President William Ruto and other high-ranking government officials that the petroleum sale was transacted in Kenyan Shillings.