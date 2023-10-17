Raila Denied Access to Portland Cement Demolition Site

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has been blocked from accessing the Portland Cement demolition site.

Police at the site barred Raila and his team from gaining entrance saying they would disrupt the process.

Instead, the officer in charge asked the former prime minister to visit the following week.

“We are not doing anything wrong. We are doing what needs to be done, and that is returning this land back to the public,” the officer said.

“You can continue to conduct your meeting elsewhere and meet people elsewhere but not here.”

But an unrelenting Raila said they wanted to see what was going on at that particular site.

“Allow us to pass as we want to see what’s going on,” Raila said.

Raila was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Minority Leader in the Senate Steward Madzayo, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna among others.

Demolitions by the cement maker entered day five after a Machakos court ruled that it was the rightful owner of the land.

The company has, however, said it is willing to sell the land to the public but will give priority to those already occupying it.

Portland asked the occupants to state their claim within 14 days of the notice.

It further noted that it will sell the unclaimed pieces of land at the lapse of the notice.

“At the expiry of this notice, all unclaimed portions shall be competitively offered to the general public on a willing buyer willing seller basis,” the notice read in part.

