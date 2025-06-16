Raila Mourns Death Of Kilifi Governor’s Father

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has mourned the death of Mzee Gideon Baya Mung’aro, the father of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

In a condolence message shared on Monday, June 16, Odinga described the late Mung’aro as a visionary elder who championed the unity and cultural heritage of the Gede community and the larger Mijikenda people in Kilifi County.

“Mung’aro senior was a man of great wisdom who embodied love and unity,” Odinga said. “As a Kaya elder, he played a key role in advocating for the rights and recognition of native coastal communities.”

The ODM leader recalled meeting Mzee Mung’aro on several occasions and remembered him as a cheerful and welcoming host.

“On behalf of my family, the ODM fraternity, and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to Governor Mung’aro, the Mung’aro family, the people of Kilifi County, and the entire coastal region for this loss,” Odinga stated. “May God give you peace and strength during this difficult time.”

Governor Mung’aro also took to social media on Sunday, June 15, to announce the passing of his father. The governor expressed his grief, noting that the loss was even more painful as it happened on Father’s Day.

“Today, on Father’s Day, I lost my father. It’s a deeply painful moment,” Mung’aro wrote.

“But I’m truly grateful for the love, support, and prayers from family, friends, and all who’ve reached out. Your kindness is helping us through this difficult time. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”