Raila Odinga Criticizes Government’s Handling of Protests, Urges Suspension of Finance Bill

Azimio leader Raila Odinga sharply criticized the government’s handling of recent protests, calling for the suspension of the Finance Bill 2024. In a strongly-worded statement, Odinga accused the authorities of brutality and murder against peaceful demonstrators.

He expressed deep concern over the violent crackdown on young protesters who were demanding changes to taxation policies, which he believes should have been resolved through dialogue.

“Matters that should have been resolved through dialogue and humility have degenerated into developments that have never been witnessed in the 61-year history of our country since Independence,” he added.

Odinga stated that the country is paying a steep price for the government’s obstinacy, noting that the violent responses have led to unprecedented developments in Kenya’s 61-year history since Independence.

Odinga’s remarks came after at least five deaths were reported due to clashes between protesters and security forces.

“I am disturbed at the murders, arrests, detentions and surveillance being perpetrated by police on boys and girls who are only seeking to be heard over taxation policies that are stealing both their present and future,” Raila said.

Also Read: Uhuru Issues Statement on the Protests in Nairobi on Tuesday

He condemned the murders, arrests, detentions, and surveillance being carried out by the police on young people seeking to voice their concerns over taxation policies. He criticized the government for what he described as the suspension of constitutional rights during the demonstrations.

“The constitution seems to have been suspended. We cannot allow that. The government has unleashed brute force on our country’s children and more seems to be on the way,” he noted.

“Police must therefore immediately stop shooting innocent, peaceful and unarmed protesting children who are asking for guarantees of a better tomorrow from the State.”

Odinga called for an immediate halt to the use of force against innocent, peaceful, and unarmed protesters, emphasizing that past standoffs had been resolved through dialogue. He urged the government to engage in meaningful discussions and withdraw the Finance Bill 2024 to address the deep and widespread grievances of the protesters.

“The starting point to ending this impasse and cruel bloodletting is for the government to immediately and unconditionally withdraw the Finance Bill and make way for a fresh start and dialogue.”

He appealed to regional and global bodies, including the East African Community, the African Union, and the United Nations, to intervene and address what he described as a crisis endangering lives and freedoms in Kenya. Odinga called on these organizations to take immediate action to save lives and the country from further turmoil.

“I am calling on the East African Community, the African Union and the United Nations to immediately be seized of the unfolding situation in Kenya to save lives and the country.”