Raila Odinga Tops Kenya’s Google Searches in 2025

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was the most searched public figure in Kenya in 2025, according to Google’s Year in Search report released on Thursday.

Odinga also ranked second among the most searched news topics. His popularity online was so strong that many Kenyans also looked up the meaning of the word “enigma,” a term often linked to his political identity.

The report shows what Kenyans were most curious about throughout the year, covering politics, sports, culture, food, and global events.

One of the biggest national interests was the Social Health Authority (SHA), as Kenyans continued to search for information about the new health system and how it works.

Sports also dominated online conversations. CHAN, the African Nations Championship, topped all news searches in 2025, showing the country's passion for football. Middle-distance star Faith Kipyegon was the most searched sports figure, continuing her status as one of Kenya's top athletes. International players also drew attention, including Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško.

Kenyans frequently turned to Google to understand global and local events. Religious developments led to increased searches for words like conclave, habemus, and papam, while many people also asked, “Who is the new pope?” Interest in international politics grew as well, shown by searches such as “Who is Charlie Kirk?”

Locally, Kenyans searched for the meanings of words such as jowi, kubant, saba saba, demure, and wantam. Questions like “What is happening in Sudan?” and “What is happening in Congo?” highlighted concern over regional conflicts.

Food and wellness were another major trend. “Ginger shots recipe” was the most searched recipe, showing rising interest in health and home remedies. Comfort foods also trended, including chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, dawa, mini pizzas, and the Italian dish osso buco.

Music searches reflected a mix of nostalgia and modern hits. The most searched lyrics were for Harry Belafonte’s classic “Jamaica Farewell.” Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us” also ranked highly. Regional songs such as Mbosso’s Pawa, Donjo Maber, Iyanii and Dufla Diligon’s collaboration, Toxic Lyrikali’s Backbencher, and the 1970s track Kasongo also featured. Top songs of the year included Jamaica Farewell, Taya by Okello Max, and All My Enemies Are Suffering by Bien.