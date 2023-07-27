Raila rejects Unmediated Talks with President Ruto

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said that he will not hold discussions with President William Ruto without a third-party mediator.

In a social media post addressed to Raila on Tuesday evening, Ruto stated his willingness to meet with him.

“As you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” tweeted the president.

Speaking to AFP on Wednesday, the former prime minister maintained that he would only meet with Dr Ruto in the presence of a mediator.

According to Raila, the head of state can not be trusted hence the need for a third party.

“He is not somebody you can trust, he keeps changing words that is why I insist they must be a mediator between us,” he said.

“I am ready to talk if there is a mediator between us.”

The ODM leader also disclosed that the head of state was opposed to the idea of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa mediating the talks between them.

“I insist there must be someone between us. President Ramaphosa wants to come but he (Ruto) has refused. President Suluhu is there,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Azimio la Umoja leader said Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu was in the country mid July to mediate the talks but was kept waiting by the government.

“She was kept waiting. We were available but the other faction was not available. Suluhu spent two nights here but it was all in vain,” said the opposition honcho.

But according to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Suluhu was in the country in a personal capacity and not on official invitation.

“Every Head of State who visits the country follows the existing established protocols that are always handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Hussein said.

“However, this is not to say that a president can or not come to Kenya for a holiday or private business.”

