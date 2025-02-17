Ramadan 2025: Duration and Fasting Hours Announced

With Ramadan 2025/1446 fast approaching, astronomical calculations indicate that the holy month will commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The crescent moon is expected to be observed after sunset on Friday, February 28, corresponding to 29 Sha’ban 1446, to confirm the official start date.

Many Islamic countries follow traditional moon sighting methods in accordance with the Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): “Do not fast until you see the crescent, and do not break your fast until you see it. If it is obscured, then estimate it.”

Authorities across the region will conduct official moon sighting efforts on the evening of February 28, verifying the beginning of Ramadan.

Ramadan Duration and Fasting Hours

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, Ramadan 2025 will last for 30 days, with daily fasting hours reaching approximately 13 hours at the start of the month.

There will be slight variations in fasting times across different regions of the UAE. The eastern areas will experience earlier Suhoor and Iftar than western regions, with a difference of around 20 minutes.

Crescent Moon Details

Al-Jarwan explained that the new moon will form after the conjunction of the sun and moon on Friday, February 28, at 4:45 AM UAE time. By sunset, the moon will be 6 degrees above the horizon and 13 hours and 35 minutes old. It will remain visible for 31 minutes after sunset, making moon sighting possible. Based on these calculations, Ramadan is projected to start on March 1, 2025.

Eid Al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan

The crescent marking Shawwal 1446 (signaling the end of Ramadan) will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 2:58 PM UAE time. However, by sunset, the moon will be barely visible above the western horizon and will set just five minutes later, making it difficult to observe.

This suggests that Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025, based on astronomical predictions.

Fasting Hours and Regional Differences

At the beginning of Ramadan, the fasting period (from dawn to sunset) will last around 13 hours.

By the end of the month, fasting hours will extend to 13 hours and 42 minutes in the UAE.

A 20-minute time difference exists between the easternmost and westernmost regions of the country due to variations in sunrise and sunset times.

Future Ramadan Timings

Looking ahead, Al-Jarwan noted that between 2030 and 2033, Ramadan will coincide with the winter solstice, making it the shortest fasting period in the Northern Hemisphere.

Remarkably, in 2030, Ramadan will occur twice in the same Gregorian calendar year:

Ramadan 1451 will begin on January 5, 2030.

Ramadan 1452 will begin on December 26, 2030.

These astronomical insights provide a clear forecast for Ramadan 2025 and beyond, helping Muslims worldwide prepare for the sacred month.

