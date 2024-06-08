Randy Moss Net Worth

Randy Moss, a retired American professional football player, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Widely recognized as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Moss’s illustrious career and impactful presence on the field have cemented his legacy in the sport.

Early Life

Randy Gene Moss was born on February 13, 1977, in Rand, West Virginia. At DuPont High School, Moss excelled in multiple sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. He led the DuPont Panthers to consecutive state championships in 1992 and 1993, earning numerous accolades such as the Kennedy Award for West Virginia Football Player of the Year and twice being named West Virginia Basketball Player of the Year. His outstanding high school career saw him recognized by Parade magazine as one of the top 50 high school players of all time.

Off-The-Field Troubles

In 1995, Moss faced legal issues when he supported a friend in a fight that led to his expulsion from school and a guilty plea to misdemeanor battery. Despite being initially committed to Notre Dame and later Florida State University, he was dismissed from both institutions due to off-the-field incidents, including testing positive for marijuana.

College Football Career

Moss ultimately found his footing at Marshall University, where he became a two-time First-team All-American and won prestigious awards such as the Fred Biletnikoff Award and Paul Warfield Trophy in 1997. His exceptional performance caught the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft.

NFL Career

Drafted 21st overall by the Vikings, Moss made an immediate impact with a record-setting rookie season, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year title. Over his seven seasons with the Vikings, he was known for his deep-threat ability and acrobatic catches, solidifying his reputation as a premier wide receiver.

After a stint with the Oakland Raiders, where injuries hampered his performance, Moss was traded to the New England Patriots in 2007. He revived his career, breaking Jerry Rice’s single-season touchdown reception record with 23 touchdowns and helping the Patriots achieve a perfect regular season. His comeback earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Moss later played for the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers. Over his 14-season career, he set several records, including the NFL single-season touchdown receptions (23) and rookie season touchdown receptions (17). Moss concluded his career with 982 receptions, 15,292 yards, and 156 touchdowns, ranking second in all-time touchdown receptions.

Randy Moss Awards & Accolades

Randy Moss’s career is adorned with numerous accolades:

7-time Pro Bowler

Pro Bowl MVP (2000)

4-time First-Team All-Pro

NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2007)

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2018)

Records for single-season touchdown receptions (23) and rookie season touchdown receptions (17)

Second all-time in career touchdown receptions (156)

Randy Moss Contracts

Moss’s significant contracts included:

A four-year, $4.5 million rookie contract with the Vikings

An eight-year, $75 million extension with the Vikings in 2001

A three-year, $27 million deal with the Patriots in 2008

A one-year, $2.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2012

Throughout his career, Moss earned substantial sums from his contracts and endorsements, contributing to his $25 million net worth.

Personal Life

Randy Moss’s parents are Maxine Moss and Randy Pratt, though he had limited contact with his father. He has a sister named Lutisia and a brother, Eric, who briefly played in the NFL. Moss has four children—two daughters, Sydney and Senali, and two sons, Thaddeus and Montigo—with his girlfriend, Libby Offutt.

Post-Retirement

After retiring from professional football, Moss transitioned to a career in sports broadcasting, working with Fox Sports 1 on their Fox Football Daily show. His post-retirement endeavors have allowed him to remain connected to the sport while sharing his insights and experiences with a broader audience.

Randy Moss Net Worth

