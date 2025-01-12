Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2025

Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s brightest stars, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Known for his versatility and energy, Singh has solidified his place among India’s highest-paid actors, earning accolades for his performances in blockbusters such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy. Over the years, he has garnered numerous awards, including five Filmfare Awards, and has consistently featured on the “Forbes India Celebrity 100” list since 2012.

Beyond acting, Singh is a savvy entrepreneur and brand ambassador. In 2019, he launched a record label, IncInk, to support budding Indian musicians. He also represents global and domestic brands such as Adidas, Head & Shoulders, Jack & Jones, and MakeMyTrip. Additionally, he has invested in the popular beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics, showcasing his interest in diversifying his portfolio.

Early Life and Education

Ranveer Singh Bhavnani was born on July 6, 1985, in Mumbai, India, to parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. His family’s roots trace back to Karachi, Pakistan, before the Partition of India. Singh grew up alongside his elder sister, Ritika.

Aiming to channel his creative energy, Singh pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications at Indiana University Bloomington in the United States. During his studies, he also took acting classes and minored in theatre, laying the groundwork for his future career. After graduating in 2008, he returned to Mumbai, initially working as a copywriter in advertising while auditioning for film roles.

Rise to Stardom

Ranveer Singh’s breakthrough came in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, where his portrayal of Bittoo Sharma earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. From there, his career skyrocketed. He delivered standout performances in films such as Lootera and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Singh’s role in Bajirao Mastani earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor, while Padmaavat showcased his ability to take on complex characters. The latter, with a production budget of $25 million, became one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made and grossed over $71 million worldwide.

Singh also starred in the critically acclaimed Gully Boy, a film inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers. The movie won 13 Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for Singh.

His recent work includes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), a romantic comedy that grossed over $44 million, further cementing his reputation as a bankable star.

Personal Life

Ranveer Singh began dating actress Deepika Padukone in 2012, and the couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a grand ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Known for their on-screen chemistry, the duo has shared the screen in several hit films.

Singh’s flamboyant fashion sense often grabs headlines, making him a style icon. In 2022, he stirred controversy with a bold photoshoot for Paper magazine but continued to receive admiration for his fearless approach to fashion.

